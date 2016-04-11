Security Service of Ukraine suspects Chairman of Crimean Azerbaijani Society of spying for Turkey - PHOTO

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) suspecting Chairman of Crimean Azerbaijani society Rahim Humbatov in work with Mustafa Jemilev to protect Turkey's interests to the detriment of the internal interests of Ukraine.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, the corresponding SSU declassified documents leaked to the Internet.

According to the documents, for a long time employees of Ukrainian special services observed the leader of the Majlis Mustafa Jemilev's activities in Crimea and concluded that he works for the Turkish intelligence service and poses threat to national security.

According to these classified material, security service come to decision that there are grounds for conducting investigation on suspicion of espionage as "agent of influence of the Turkish secret services" after he and the Chairman of Crimean Azerbaijani society Rahim Humbatov in 2013 in Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic Crimea, actively blocked the bill recognizing the Armenian genocide in Turkey in 1915 and promoted resolution recognizing the mass deportations of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide.

Chairman of Crimean Azerbaijani society Rahim Humbatov in turn denies all charges.

Report was told by R. Humbatov, he does not know whether the documents submitted by the SBU fake or not. According to him, he also sent a request to the SBU. The will give an answer about these documents. But when reading these documents, I did not know whether to laugh or cry, they were so illiterate. If these documents are actually made by SBU officer, I am sorry that such an illiterate people work in that company", R. Humbatov said. Head of Azerbaijani Diaspora said that the conclusions in these documents are unfounded. R.Humbatov did not rule out that it could be a provocation against him.