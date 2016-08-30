Security Council held a third round of preliminary vote on candidacy of next UN chief

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council held a third round of advance voting on the candidature of the next Secretary-General.

Report informs, this procedure took place behind closed doors. To date, 10 candidates formally applied for the post of the UN Secretary General. Six of them - from Eastern Europe: Kerim Srgian from Macedonia, Danilo Turk from Slovenia, Irina Bokova from Bulgaria, Natalia Gherman from the Republic of Moldova, Vuk Jeremic from Serbia and Miroslav Lajcak from Slovakia.

The list of candidates also includes Antonio Guterres from Portugal, Helen Clark of New Zealand, Susana Malcorra from Argentina and Christiana Figueres from Costa Rica.

Previously, there were 12 candidates. However, Vesna Pusic of Croatia and Igor Luksic of Montenegro recently refused from the "race."

The Secretary-General is appointed by the UN General Assembly by recommendation of the Security Council.