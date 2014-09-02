​Secretary General of the CE: Ukraine faced with an open military aggression on its territory

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of Europe believes that Ukraine was faced with an open military aggression on its territory, Report informs citing UNIAN, it was stated by the Secretary General of the CE Thorbjorn Jagland at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin in Kyiv.

"We realize that Ukraine and the Ukrainian people now face with a situation of open military aggression on the territory of Ukraine", Jagland said. According to him, this situation is a consequence of shortcomings of European organizations, which were created after World War II, including the Council of Europe, which was created to prevent the occurrence of similar conflicts in Europe. "Obviously, there is a clear violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the rule of law, as in the charter of the Council of Europe says that countries must resolve all conflicts by peaceful means on the territory of the member countries", the Secretary General said.

According to him, currently the main question is how to achieve a de-escalation of the conflict by peaceful means, and what steps should be taken to find a way that would meet the principle of the organization.