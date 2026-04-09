Second plenary session of conference for Amir Timur concludes in Tashkent

The second plenary session of the international scientific conference dedicated to the 690th anniversary of Amir Timur's birth has concluded in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to Report, representatives of international organizations and academic institutions delivered speeches discussing the development of cultural and scientific cooperation, as well as the importance of historical heritage for the modern world.

Anar Karimov, Head of ICESCO's Partnership and International Cooperation Sector, stated that the organization is strengthening cooperation with regional countries through its Baku office. He noted: "Our regional office in Baku opened in April 2025. It covers Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, and acts as a coordination center for sustainable regional cooperation in education, science, culture, and heritage."

Muzaffer Şeker, President of the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA), emphasized the significance of the Timurid era as a period of high intellectual and scientific development: "When we speak of the Timurid era, we refer to one of the greatest concentrations of intellectual energy in history," he said.

Sali Shahsavari, Managing Director of the Al‑Furqan Islamic Heritage Foundation, remarked that the conference provides an opportunity to view the region's scientific and cultural heritage from a new perspective.

Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, highlighted the role of the conference in advancing international cooperation: "Today's event is dedicated to deeply understanding the civilizations that influenced world history and the role and legacy of Amir Temur," she noted.

Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and People's Writer, stressed the unity of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within the Turkic world and the importance of cultural cooperation between the two countries.