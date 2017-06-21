Saudi King Salman replaces crown prince

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's King Salman has replaced Crown Prince.

Report informs citing France Press, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was replaced with the King's son Mohammed bin Salman, 31 years-old.

According to information, Bin Nayef, was also removed as deputy premier and interior minister. Prince Mohammed will remain defense minister,

Notably, on March 14, Interior Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with US President Donald Tramp. He held meetings with officials from the US Department of Defense, discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.