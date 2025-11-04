Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman to visit Trump on November 18, White House official says

    Other countries
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 08:30
    Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman to visit Trump on November 18, White House official says

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be at the White House on November 18 for an official working visit with US President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The visit comes as Trump pushes Saudi Arabia to join the list of nations that have joined the Abraham Accords. In 2020, Trump reached deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalize relations with Israel.

    The Saudis have been hesitant to join in the absence of steps toward Palestinian statehood.

    Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he believed the Saudis would ultimately join the accords.

    Trump and bin Salman may also discuss a US-Saudi defense agreement. The Financial Times reported two weeks ago that there were hopes the two countries could sign such an agreement during bin Salman's visit.

    A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that "there are discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but details are in flux."

    The Saudis have sought formal US guarantees to defend the kingdom as well as access to more advanced US weaponry.

    Saudi Arabia is one of the largest customers for US arms, and the two countries have maintained strong ties for decades based on an arrangement in which the kingdom delivers oil and Washington provides security.

    During Trump's visit to Riyadh in May, the United States agreed to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion.

    Saudi Arabia President Donald Trump United States
    KİV: Tramp noyabrın 18-də Ağ Evdə Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı şahzadəsini qəbul edəcək
    Reuters: Трамп 18 ноября примет в Белом доме принца Саудовской Аравии

    Latest News

    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (04.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:20

    North Korea fires multiple artillery rockets coinciding with Hegseth's visit to JSA

    Other countries
    09:10

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:54

    Italian foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador

    Other countries
    08:44

    BBC ‘doctored' Trump speech, internal update reveals

    Other countries
    08:30

    Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman to visit Trump on November 18, White House official says

    Other countries
    08:22

    US seeks UN approval for Gaza security force with broad two-year mandate

    Other countries
    08:12
    Photo

    They are individuals who committed crimes against humanity - prosecutors' say at trial of Armenian citizens

    Incident
    08:02

    Peru severs diplomatic relations with Mexico

    Other countries
    All News Feed