Saudi authorities put to death culprit of road accident

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Saudi authorities have led into the death sentence against the culprit of road accident, which killed six people from one family, Report informs referring to foreign media.

It was noted that Mohammed al-Qahtani was executed in Riyadh. Six people killed from one family due to his fault, including children.

Ran the jeep in a drunken state, he at high speed crashed into another car where there were seven people from one family, including children.