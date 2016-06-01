Saudi Arabia sentences 14 persons to death

Baku. 1 June. REPROT.AZ/ A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced to death 14 of its citizens for terrorism in the Shi'ite Muslim minority area of Qatif, Report informs the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.

In January it executed 47 people, including 43 Sunni Muslim militants and four Shi'ites convicted of attacks on police during protests in Qatif. Several attacks by Islamic State group since 2014 have targeted Shi'ites in Qatif and other areas.