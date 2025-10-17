Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Other countries
    Saudi Arabia is discussing a defence deal with the Trump administration similar to a US-Qatar pact last month that pledged to regard any attack on the Gulf state as a threat to American "peace and security," Report informs via FT.

    The kingdom hopes a deal can be sealed when its day-to-day leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House next month, amid expectations it will be "robust" and include enhanced military and intelligence co-operation, people familiar with the matter said.

    When asked about the potential defence pact, a senior Trump administration official said: "There are discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but the details are in flux."

    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı və ABŞ hərbi əməkdaşlıq barədə saziş imzalaya bilər
    Саудовская Аравия и США могут в ноябре заключить соглашение о военном сотрудничестве

