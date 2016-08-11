Saudi Arabia begins trial of Mecca crane collapse

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Legal proceedings in the case of crane crash in the Holy Mosque of Mecca began in disciplinary court of the city of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

14 people appeared before the Court. Among them - six Saudis (including billionaire), two Pakistanis, as well as citizens of Jordan, Philippines, Canada, Palestine, Egypt and the UAE.

The court issued a stern warning to the defendants, ordering them to attend all meetings.

Notably, the victims of the crane crash on September 11 last year were 109 people, more than 230 were injured.Royal Court confirmed that the accident happened due to a strong wind and wrong position of crane.