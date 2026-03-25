Iran has received requests over the past several days from various countries offering to mediate negotiations between Tehran and Washington, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told India Today, according to Report.

"I cannot deny the fact that many countries in the region and beyond have approached Iran with offers to act as mediators in talks between Iran and the United States. These messages have been coming in for several days. We received requests regarding such negotiations and responded to them. Our position is clear: we continue to defend ourselves," Baghaei said.

He added that US and Israeli statements about intentions to hold talks with Iran are not trustworthy, since, according to the spokesman, they initiated the conflict.

Speaking about Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's meetings with counterparts from neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Baghaei stressed that he sees friendly intentions from neighbors to de-escalate the region.

"Pakistan is, of course, our neighbor. We have good relations with Pakistan, as with other neighbors. We believe they have good intentions. Our foreign minister maintains contact with counterparts from neighboring countries. Such talks are held between Iran, its neighbors, and other friendly countries. We understand that regional states and neighboring countries are concerned about the consequences, and everyone is trying in some way to help ease the situation," Baghaei added.

Earlier reports indicated that the US plans to organize talks with Iran on Thursday, March 26, but Iranian authorities have not yet responded, Axios reported, citing sources. According to the portal, the US sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end hostilities but has not received a reply.