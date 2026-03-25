Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan's asphalt production falls 6%

    Industry
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 11:12
    Azerbaijan's asphalt production falls 6%

    Azerbaijan produced 6,200 tons of asphalt in January and February 2026, a 6% decrease compared with the same period last year, Report cited the State Statistics Committee as saying.

    In February alone, production totaled 1,000 tons, down 76% from February 2025.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 209,000 tons of asphalt, a 30.4% increase over 2024 levels.

    State Statistics Committee asphalt production
    Azərbaycanda asfalt istehsalı 6 % azalıb
    В Азербайджане производство асфальта снизилось на 6%

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