Azerbaijan's asphalt production falls 6%
Industry
- 25 March, 2026
- 11:12
Azerbaijan produced 6,200 tons of asphalt in January and February 2026, a 6% decrease compared with the same period last year, Report cited the State Statistics Committee as saying.
In February alone, production totaled 1,000 tons, down 76% from February 2025.
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 209,000 tons of asphalt, a 30.4% increase over 2024 levels.
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