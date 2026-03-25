Azerbaijan produced 6,200 tons of asphalt in January and February 2026, a 6% decrease compared with the same period last year, Report cited the State Statistics Committee as saying.

In February alone, production totaled 1,000 tons, down 76% from February 2025.

In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 209,000 tons of asphalt, a 30.4% increase over 2024 levels.