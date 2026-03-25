Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Russian wheat to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 09:57
    Russian wheat to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    A shipment of Russian wheat is to be sent to Armenia today via transit through Azerbaijan.

    According to information obtained by Report, the cargo will be transported in five railcars.

    Russian wheat Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azərbaycan ərazisindən tranzit keçməklə Ermənistana Rusiya buğdası göndəriləcək
    В Армению транзитом через Азербайджан отправят российскую пшеницу

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