Russian wheat to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 25 March, 2026
- 09:57
A shipment of Russian wheat is to be sent to Armenia today via transit through Azerbaijan.
According to information obtained by Report, the cargo will be transported in five railcars.
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