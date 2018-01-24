Saudi Arabia announces ending of anti-corruption investigation

© REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The government of Saudi Arabia has announced the end of a large-scale campaign to fight corruption, during which princes, former ministers and business officials of the Kingdom were detained.

Report informs referring to the Al Arabiya, most of the detainees have agreed with the state's proposal to transfer a part of their stocks and property to the state treasury for the damage caused to the government. 95 detainees who refused "financial settlements" being referred to the Public Prosecution.

Earlier, Arab media reported that the Ritz-Carlton hotel, which turned into a "prison" with dozens of high-ranking Saudi officials for three months, will continue its operations on February 14.