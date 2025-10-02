Rutte: Ukraine shares its combat experience with NATO

NATO is adopting lessons from Ukraine"s warfare experience through a joint center in Poland, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen.

"Ukraine, of course, is a driving force in innovation and ideas-for example, in fighting corruption, cyber threats, and more. The fact that Ukraine is now helping Denmark, Poland, and NATO as a whole by sharing its knowledge gained over more than three years of this horrific and unprovoked Russian aggression is very important," Rutte said.

He also emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance has demonstrated its unity in responding to threats from Russia.

"Look at what happened with incursions into Polish and Estonian airspace. We responded as allies, exactly as we should in the face of a threat," the secretary general said.

Rutte added that the European community and NATO must ensure collective security as well as Ukraine"s security. "When, hopefully, peace negotiations begin one day, it is important to come together to chart the course. Yesterday"s dinner, hosted by the King and Queen of Denmark, was very successful. We discussed many issues and will continue doing so today," he said.