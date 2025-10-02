Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Rutte: Ukraine shares its combat experience with NATO

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:29
    Rutte: Ukraine shares its combat experience with NATO

    NATO is adopting lessons from Ukraine"s warfare experience through a joint center in Poland, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen.

    "Ukraine, of course, is a driving force in innovation and ideas-for example, in fighting corruption, cyber threats, and more. The fact that Ukraine is now helping Denmark, Poland, and NATO as a whole by sharing its knowledge gained over more than three years of this horrific and unprovoked Russian aggression is very important," Rutte said.

    He also emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance has demonstrated its unity in responding to threats from Russia.

    "Look at what happened with incursions into Polish and Estonian airspace. We responded as allies, exactly as we should in the face of a threat," the secretary general said.

    Rutte added that the European community and NATO must ensure collective security as well as Ukraine"s security. "When, hopefully, peace negotiations begin one day, it is important to come together to chart the course. Yesterday"s dinner, hosted by the King and Queen of Denmark, was very successful. We discussed many issues and will continue doing so today," he said.

    Mark Rutte NATO European Political Community Summit
    Rütte: Ukrayna müharibə aparmaq təcrübəsini NATO ilə bölüşür
    Рютте: Украина делится с НАТО своим опытом ведения войны

    Latest News

    15:41

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan mull development of interparliamentary dialogue

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    Israel's MFA says operation to seize Global Sumud Flotilla completed

    Other countries
    15:31

    Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle

    Incident
    15:30

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exchange congratulations

    Other
    15:24
    Video

    Four injured in car and stabbing attack at Manchester synagogue

    Other countries
    15:20

    Stefanie Stallmeister: World Bank and Azerbaijan coordinate details of Baku Port financing – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:07
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    Masdar: Bilasuvar solar plant key to Azerbaijan's energy transformation

    Energy
    14:53

    Bilasuvar solar power plant to meet up to 5% of Azerbaijan's energy demand

    Energy
    All News Feed