Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Sukhoi Su-24 bomber skidded off runway during the take-off in Syria on Tuesday and the crew was killed.

The accident occurred at the Hmeymim air base, in Latakia governorate.

"The plane’s crew failed to eject and died," Russian ministry of defense said.