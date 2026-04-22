Russian oil sanctions waiver extended after requests from vulnerable countries, says Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on April 22 that he extended sanctions relief on Russian seaborne oil for 30 days because of requests from countries that are the most vulnerable to oil shortages from the closed Strait of Hormuz, Report informs via The Strait Times.

Bessent told a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee budget hearing that the requests came from finance leaders of about 10 countries during last week"s International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

The action reversed his earlier comments last week that he would not renew expiring sanctions waivers.