Russian FM evacuates Embassy staff from Sanaa on April 11-13

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Ministry plans to evacuate embassy staff and other Russian citizens from the capital of Yemen April 11-13, the information published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Facebook says.

As Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, earlier the representative of the Russian Embassy in Yemen informed the Agency that, on Saturday expected next evacuation flight for citizens wishing to leave the country, where there is a military operation against insurgents- huthis. The agency's spokeperson didn't specify how many people planned to evacuate and the citizens of which countries will be evacuated from the country.