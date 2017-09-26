Russian MFA: Washington can limit flights of Russian jets over US territory

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow is aware of Washington's plans to introduce a number of restrictions for flights of Russian military aircraft over the territory of the United States, they can enter into force on January 1, 2018.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Director of the Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Yes, we know that Americans are going to take such steps. Today, a plenary meeting of the Commission on Open Skies held in Vienna. Apparently, the Americans formally present their decisions there.

As I understand, a number of restrictions are introduced, which will come into force on January 1, 2018, Russian diplomat said.

Notably, earlier the publication of the Wall Street Journal reported such plans in response to the restriction of flights of American military aircraft over the territory of Kaliningrad.