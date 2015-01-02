Russian, German, French foreign ministers discuss peace process in Ukraine’s southeast

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine have discussed the ways of contributing to the peace process in Ukraine’s southeast, including as part of fulfilling the Minsk agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Report informs citing Russian media, The sides have also discussed a timeframe for further consultations in the Normandy format at different levels, the ministry said.

The so-called Normandy format was established in June when Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed the Ukrainian crisis on the sidelines of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day in Normandy, France.