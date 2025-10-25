Russia suffers attack on key power substation supplying military facilities

The Balashovskaia power substation in Russia's Volgograd Oblast has come under attack, disrupting electricity supplies to Russian military infrastructure, according to Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

The substation supplies electricity to Russia's military facilities, including the Volgograd military district and defence ministry infrastructure.

"The Balashovskaia 500 kV substation in Volgograd Oblast has been attacked. This is a key facility of Russia's Southern energy system, which powers the Volgograd military district, defence ministry facilities and transport energy hubs on the Saratov-Voronezh axis," wrote on Telegram.