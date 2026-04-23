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    Russia's strike kills two in Ukraine's Dnipro

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    • 23 April, 2026
    • 10:19
    Russia's strike kills two in Ukraine's Dnipro

    Russian forces massively attacked Dnipro, Ukraine, with drones overnight on April 23, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    As of this morning, the number of injured has increased again, and there are also fatalities, Oleksandr Hanzha said.

    "Two people have been killed, eight have been injured. The number of victims of the Russian night attack on Dnipro has increased," the statement reads.

    Hanzha added that one person still hasn't made contact.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Dnipro Russian strikes
    Rusiyanın Ukraynanın Dnepr şəhərinə hücumu nəticəsində iki nəfər ölüb, yaralılar var
    В украинском Днепре из-за российского удара погибли два человека

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