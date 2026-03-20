Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Russia lodges protest with Israel over bomb falling near RT journalists in Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 16:41
    Russia lodges protest with Israel over bomb falling near RT journalists in Lebanon

    Russia has lodged a protest with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Yosef over an Israeli Air Force bomb that fell dangerously close to an RT television crew filming in southern Lebanon on Thursday, injuring a reporter and his cameraman, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Report informs via TASS.

    It noted that on March 20, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko received the Israeli ambassador.

    "During the conversation, the parties focused primarily on the ongoing tense military and political situation in the Middle East," the Foreign Ministry said. "The Russian side has lodged a protest over the shelling of RT TV crew members, who were injured in a missile strike by the Israeli Air Force in southern Lebanon. Russia stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident and for preventing such incidents in the future," it added.

    Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Yosef Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko Russian Foreign Ministry
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