Russia launches strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy regions, 8 injured

Eight people were injured as a result of further attacks by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck several settlements in the Kharkiv region with UAVs and guided aerial bombs.

"Women aged 58 and 25, men aged 61 and 22, and a 15-year-old child were injured. Railroad infrastructure was damaged in the city of Lozova," the communications department of the Kharkiv Regional National Police Department said.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said that three civilians were injured.

"There are civilian injuries. A 43-year-old woman from the Velykopisarevska community (an FPV drone hit a car), a 54-year-old man (drove over an explosive device); and a 61-year-old woman from the Chernechchyna community (a drone hit a house)," he wrote in Telegram.