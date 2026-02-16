Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Russia launches strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy regions, 8 injured

    Other countries
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 13:47
    Russia launches strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy regions, 8 injured

    Eight people were injured as a result of further attacks by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

    Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck several settlements in the Kharkiv region with UAVs and guided aerial bombs.

    "Women aged 58 and 25, men aged 61 and 22, and a 15-year-old child were injured. Railroad infrastructure was damaged in the city of Lozova," the communications department of the Kharkiv Regional National Police Department said.

    Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said that three civilians were injured.

    "There are civilian injuries. A 43-year-old woman from the Velykopisarevska community (an FPV drone hit a car), a 54-year-old man (drove over an explosive device); and a 61-year-old woman from the Chernechchyna community (a drone hit a house)," he wrote in Telegram.

    Russia Ukraine attack
    Rusiya Xarkov və Sumı vilayətlərinə zərbələr endirib: 8 yaralı var
    ВС РФ нанесли удары по Харьковской и Сумской областях Украины: 8 раненых

    Latest News

    15:11

    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $2.4 million in January

    Business
    15:07

    Azerbaijan exports 2.64M tons of crude oil in January

    Energy
    15:06

    Azerbaijan's average broadband speed rises nearly 35%

    ICT
    15:01

    Azerbaijan begins importing lamb meat from Japan

    Business
    14:56

    Non-oil trade between Azerbaijan and UAE hits $2.4 billion

    Business
    14:53

    ANAMA: 385 hectares cleared of mines over past week

    Incident
    14:49

    Vučić thanks Ilham Aliyev for visit to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    14:44

    UAE, Azerbaijan to discuss joint ventures and investments

    Business
    14:38
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed