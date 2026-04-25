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    Romania summons Russian ambassador after drone downed in Galați

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    • 25 April, 2026
    • 15:37
    Romania summons Russian ambassador after drone downed in Galați

    Romania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, announced the summoning of the Russian Federation ambassador to Bucharest, following the incident last night, when a Russian drone crashed in the area of ​​the municipality of Galați, Report informs via Romanian media.

    According to the official, the aircraft was allegedly used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, and its fall on Romanian territory represents a serious violation of national sovereignty.

    "The Russian Federation violated the sovereignty of Romania's airspace through a new irresponsible action that could endanger the safety of the population. It is an irresponsible and provocative act that violates basic principles of international law," said Oana Țoiu.

    The head of Romanian diplomacy stated that Romania will also raise the issue at the international level. Thus, the country's intervention will be included in the discussions on maritime security within the UN Security Council, scheduled for April 27, in New York.

    Romania Russia Russian drones
    Rumıniya XİN Qalatsa PUA düşməsi ilə əlaqədar Rusiya səfirini çağırıb
    МИД Румынии вызвал посла России из-за падения беспилотника в Галаце

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