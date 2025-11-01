Riyadh sees normalization with Israel as unlikely before end of 2025
Other countries
01 November, 2025
- 16:01
Saudi Arabia considers it unlikely that a normalization agreement with Israel will be reached before the end of 2025.
Report informs, citing Middle Eastern media sources close to the Saudi government, that Riyadh views normalization with Israel within the broader context of resolving the Palestinian issue.
"The Kingdom wants to use this opportunity to finally resolve the Palestinian question for the sake of long-awaited regional stability," the source said.
The news comes ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman"s expected visit to Washington in November.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump told Time magazine that Israel and Saudi Arabia could soon reach an agreement to normalize relations.
