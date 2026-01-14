Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Reuters: Some personnel were advised to leave US military base in Qatar

    Other countries
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 14:36
    Reuters: Some personnel were advised to leave US military base in Qatar

    Some personnel were advised to leave the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters, Report informs.

    Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest US base housing around 10,000 troops. Ahead of the US air strikes on Iran in June some personnel were moved off US bases in the Middle East.

    KİV: ABŞ hərbçilərinə Qətərdəki bazanı tərk etmək tövsiyə olunub
    СМИ: Военным США рекомендовали покинуть базу в Катаре

