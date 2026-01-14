Reuters: Some personnel were advised to leave US military base in Qatar
Some personnel were advised to leave the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters, Report informs.
Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest US base housing around 10,000 troops. Ahead of the US air strikes on Iran in June some personnel were moved off US bases in the Middle East.
