Results of parliamentary election in Romania announced

Bucharest. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian central electoral commission announced final results of parliamentary elections held on on December 11.
Eastern European bureau of Report informs, Social Democratic Party (PSD) won 221 seats with 45% votes.
Breakdown of parliamentary seats is as follows: Social Democratic Party (PSD) - 221 seats, National Liberal Party (PNL) - 99 seats, Save Romania Union (USR) - 43 seats, Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) – 30 seats, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) – 29 seats, Peoples Movement Party - 26 seats, national minorities - 17 seats.
PSD will probably create coalition with ALDE, as it doesn’t have enough seats for single-party government. Party leaders have already held meeting on the issue.
Former president and PMP leader Traian Băsescu (Senate), former prime minister Victor Ponta and head of Romania - Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary group Julian Janku (Chamber of Deputies) also entered the parliament.
7.4 million of 18 million voters attended the elections. 6.5 candidates ran for 466 parliamentary seats.
