Republicans takes majority in US House of Representatives

Arizona. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Republican Party won the majority in the US House of Representatives. Correspondent of Report informs, according to results of elections held in the United States, Republicans already get 220 seats in the House of Representatives, representatives of the Democratic Party just 159.

Notably, to get a majority in the US House of Representatives the party needs to take 218 seats.

At the moment, Republicans are also taking lead for majority in the US Senate. They have already won 48 seats, and Democrats - 47. For majority in the Senate, a party must take at least 51 seats.