Azerbaijan, Dutch firm Wonderful discuss accelerating digital transformation
ICT
- 28 October, 2026
- 15:25
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Azerbaijan has discussed accelerating digital transformation with Dutch company Wonderful, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X.
Report informs that the discussions took place during the minister's meeting with Wonderful founder and CEO Bar Winkler.
"We discussed deploying artificial intelligence solutions in the public sector, accelerating digital transformation, as well as opportunities for the company to open an office in Azerbaijan and recruit local specialists," Nabiyev said.
Wonderful is an international technology company specializing in the deployment and scaling of artificial intelligence technologies.
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