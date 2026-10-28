Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan, Dutch firm Wonderful discuss accelerating digital transformation

    ICT
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 15:25
    Azerbaijan, Dutch firm Wonderful discuss accelerating digital transformation

    Azerbaijan has discussed accelerating digital transformation with Dutch company Wonderful, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X.

    Report informs that the discussions took place during the minister's meeting with Wonderful founder and CEO Bar Winkler.

    "We discussed deploying artificial intelligence solutions in the public sector, accelerating digital transformation, as well as opportunities for the company to open an office in Azerbaijan and recruit local specialists," Nabiyev said.

    Wonderful is an international technology company specializing in the deployment and scaling of artificial intelligence technologies.

    Azerbaijan, Dutch firm Wonderful discuss accelerating digital transformation
    Azerbaijan, Dutch firm Wonderful discuss accelerating digital transformation

    Rashad Nabiyev Digital transformation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Niderland şirkəti ilə rəqəmsal transformasiyanın sürətləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:05
    OECD confirms Azerbaijan's compliance with country-by-country reporting rules
    Business
    16:02
    PASHA Capital CEO: Bond guarantees could attract more investors
    Finance
    15:59
    Bosnia and Herzegovina looks to strengthen anti-corruption co-op with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    15:58
    Abas Miskarli: Azerbaijani insurers may allocate just 2–3% of portfolios to risky assets
    Finance
    15:55
    Senegal attaches great importance to anti-corruption co-op, OFNAC chairman says
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    Organized crime groups increasingly using AI to conceal assets, Tunisian official says
    Foreign policy
    15:45
    Azerbaijan's European boxing medal tally reaches 25 in 2026
    Individual sports
    15:43
    Limited investment options constrain Azerbaijani insurers, ASA chief says
    Finance
    15:43
    Egmont Institute director: EU-Azerbaijan relations should remain priority – Exclusive
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed