Armenia and Slovenia sign memorandum to expand political dialogue

Stay up to date with the top news!

Armenia and Slovenia have signed a memorandum of understanding on expanding political dialogue.

Report informs, citing local media, that the document was signed by Armenian Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Slovenian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Tone Kajzer.

Mirzoyan said the memorandum would help advance the extensive agenda between the two countries.

"There are already several areas and programs in which we have had considerable success. New initiatives are expected in the economy, healthcare, education, science, justice, innovation and tourism," he said.

He added that an Armenia-Slovenia business forum would be held with the participation of business representatives from both countries.