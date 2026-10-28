Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Armenia and Slovenia sign memorandum to expand political dialogue

    Region
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 15:19
    Armenia and Slovenia sign memorandum to expand political dialogue

    Armenia and Slovenia have signed a memorandum of understanding on expanding political dialogue.

    Report informs, citing local media, that the document was signed by Armenian Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Slovenian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Tone Kajzer.

    Mirzoyan said the memorandum would help advance the extensive agenda between the two countries.

    "There are already several areas and programs in which we have had considerable success. New initiatives are expected in the economy, healthcare, education, science, justice, innovation and tourism," he said.

    He added that an Armenia-Slovenia business forum would be held with the participation of business representatives from both countries.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Political dialogue Slovenia
    Ermənistan Sloveniya ilə siyasi dialoqun genişləndirilməsinə dair memorandum imzalayıb
    Армения и Словения подписали меморандум по расширению политического диалога
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:09
    Azerbaijan has long been a meeting point of cultures, heritage chief says
    Cultural policy
    16:05
    OECD confirms Azerbaijan's compliance with country-by-country reporting rules
    Business
    16:02
    PASHA Capital CEO: Bond guarantees could attract more investors
    Finance
    15:59
    Bosnia and Herzegovina looks to strengthen anti-corruption co-op with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    15:58
    Abas Miskarli: Azerbaijani insurers may allocate just 2–3% of portfolios to risky assets
    Finance
    15:55
    Senegal attaches great importance to anti-corruption co-op, OFNAC chairman says
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    Organized crime groups increasingly using AI to conceal assets, Tunisian official says
    Foreign policy
    15:45
    Azerbaijan's European boxing medal tally reaches 25 in 2026
    Individual sports
    15:43
    Limited investment options constrain Azerbaijani insurers, ASA chief says
    Finance
    All News Feed