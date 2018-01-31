 Top
    Report: Taliban openly active in 70% of Afghanistan territory

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban are openly active in 70 percent of Afghanistan's districts, fully controlling 4 percent of the country and demonstrating an open physical presence in another 66 percent. 

    Report informs citing the CA-News, the BBC study published on Tuesday.

    According to the data, the Taliban fully control 14 districts of the country and show regular activity, committing from one terrorist attack within three months to two within a week - in another 263 districts.

    The BBC study said the Afghan government controlled 122 districts, or about 30 percent of the country. Still, it noted that did not mean that they were free from Taliban attacks.

    "Kabul and other major cities, for example, suffered major attacks - launched from adjacent areas, or by sleeper cells - during the research period, as well as before and after," report says.

