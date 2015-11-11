Rain claims 19 lives in Indian districts

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nineteen persons have lost their lives due to rain in Cuddalore and Kanchipuram districts in the last two days and relief efforts are in full swing, Report informs referring to the foreign media, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state government is trying to restore electricity supply to villages in Cuddalore district - around 230 km from Chennai – through diesel-run generators as power supply there has been disrupted by heavy rain.

The government has also deployed personnel drawn from other districts to help resumption of power supply.

On November 9, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, resulting in heavy rainand consequent flood in Cuddalore district.

The official statement said the government was ensuring safe drinking water supply through tankers in the flooded areas.