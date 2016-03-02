Quake of magnitude 8,2 hits Indonesian coasts

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia issued a tsunami warning on Wednesday after a massive and shallow earthquake struck off the west coast of the island of Sumatra, an area hit badly by the 2004 Indian Ocean quake and tsunami.

Report informs, the warning was issued for West Sumatra, North Sumatra and Aceh after the quake of magnitude 8,2, the National Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre was 808 km (502 miles) southwest of Padang, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was 10 km (six miles) deep.

Tremors was felt in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.