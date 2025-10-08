Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Qatar expects from Israel written guarantees for peace in Gaza

    Other countries
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 10:57
    Qatar expects from Israel written guarantees for peace in Gaza

    Qatar expects written guarantees from Israel that the IDF will not resume military operations in the Gaza Strip, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media outlets citing a statement by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

    He stated that Qatar wants to ensure that the negotiated terms of the Palestinian-Israeli peace agreement, such as the return of hostages, the release of Palestinian prisoners, a suspension of hostilities, and the withdrawal of troops from the Strip, will be respected.

    Al-Ansari notes that the Trump plan currently under discussion excludes the transfer of residents from Gaza and also ends talk of annexation and occupation.

    He says the parties have agreed on 20 principles, but "the devil is in the details, as they say."

    Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to arrive in Egypt today to join ongoing indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

    Qatar Israel Gaza
    Qətər İsrailin Qəzza ilə bağlı yazılı zəmanətlər verməsini təklif edir
    Катар предлагает Израилю дать письменные гарантии по миру в Газе

    Latest News

    12:30

    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding joint investments at regional level

    Business
    12:20

    Hamas official says hostage and prisoner lists exchanged

    Other countries
    12:16

    Ukraine, Russia see deaths, injuries as result of mutual attacks

    Region
    12:09

    KOBIA launches green transition partnership with Türkiye's largest tech park

    Business
    12:05

    Master Plan for Astara's development approved until 2039

    Domestic policy
    11:53

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull strengthening of economic relations

    Business
    11:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Georgia exchange experience in UAVs

    Military
    11:43

    ADB: Azerbaijan's SME sector becoming pillar of green economy

    Business
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Utah officials discuss religious freedom, cooperation

    Religion
    All News Feed