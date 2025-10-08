Qatar expects from Israel written guarantees for peace in Gaza

Qatar expects written guarantees from Israel that the IDF will not resume military operations in the Gaza Strip, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media outlets citing a statement by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

He stated that Qatar wants to ensure that the negotiated terms of the Palestinian-Israeli peace agreement, such as the return of hostages, the release of Palestinian prisoners, a suspension of hostilities, and the withdrawal of troops from the Strip, will be respected.

Al-Ansari notes that the Trump plan currently under discussion excludes the transfer of residents from Gaza and also ends talk of annexation and occupation.

He says the parties have agreed on 20 principles, but "the devil is in the details, as they say."

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to arrive in Egypt today to join ongoing indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.