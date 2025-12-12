Azerbaijan's embassy in Pakistan holds charity event in memory of Heydar Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 16:04
A charity event marking the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Sundas Foundation (a non-governmental organization in Pakistan dedicated to treating the patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other chronic blood diseases) in Islamabad, Report informs.
Staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan met with the foundation's medical personnel, patients, and their families. During the visit, they provided information about Heydar Aliyev's nationwide policies, including his efforts to protect children's rights and ensure comprehensive care for younger generations.
As part of the event, the embassy also delivered food packages prepared for the Sundas Foundation.
Latest News
16:17
National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in AlgeriaForeign policy
16:07
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 monthsInfrastructure
16:07
Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealedEnergy
16:04
Azerbaijan's embassy in Pakistan holds charity event in memory of Heydar AliyevForeign policy
16:00
Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–NovemberEnergy
15:58
Jozef Hrabina: Azerbaijan and Slovakia could establish joint defense venturesForeign policy
15:36
US authorities may put most serious warning on Covid vaccines, sources sayHealth
15:35
Inspection finds no Armenian mining activity at Zod gold depositForeign policy
15:21
Photo