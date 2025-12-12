Azerbaijan's embassy in Pakistan holds charity event in memory of Heydar Aliyev

A charity event marking the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Sundas Foundation (a non-governmental organization in Pakistan dedicated to treating the patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other chronic blood diseases) in Islamabad, Report informs.

Staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan met with the foundation's medical personnel, patients, and their families. During the visit, they provided information about Heydar Aliyev's nationwide policies, including his efforts to protect children's rights and ensure comprehensive care for younger generations.

As part of the event, the embassy also delivered food packages prepared for the Sundas Foundation.