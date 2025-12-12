Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–November

    Energy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 16:00
    Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–November

    Azerbaijan produced 2.33 million tons of diesel fuel in the eleven months of 2025, an increase of 18.4% compared with the same period in 2024, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

    Overall, the total value of petroleum product output during the reporting period reached 5.01 billion manats ($2.95 million), marking a 9.6% rise year-on-year.

    In January-November, the country also produced:

    • 58,700 tons of fuel oil, up 2.4 times from last year;

    • 1.34 million tons of motor gasoline, an increase of 10.9%;

    • 32,800 tons of lubricants, down 48.3%;

    • 225,600 tons of petroleum bitumen, down 5.1%;

    • 206,700 tons of liquefied gas, up 24.3%;

    • 634,400 tons of kerosene, up 14.3%;

    • 218,600 thousand tons of petroleum coke, up 25.8%.

    The data reflect continued growth in key petroleum product categories across the country.

    diesel fuel output Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee petroleum product output
    Azərbaycanda dizel yanacağının istehsalı 18 %-dən çox artıb
    В Азербайджане производство дизельного топлива увеличилось на 18,4%

    Latest News

    16:17

    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

    Infrastructure
    16:07

    Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealed

    Energy
    16:04

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Pakistan holds charity event in memory of Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    16:00

    Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–November

    Energy
    15:58

    Jozef Hrabina: Azerbaijan and Slovakia could establish joint defense ventures

    Foreign policy
    15:36

    US authorities may put most serious warning on Covid vaccines, sources say

    Health
    15:35

    Inspection finds no Armenian mining activity at Zod gold deposit

    Foreign policy
    15:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Tajikistan holds ceremony honoring Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed