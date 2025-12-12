Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–November

Azerbaijan produced 2.33 million tons of diesel fuel in the eleven months of 2025, an increase of 18.4% compared with the same period in 2024, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

Overall, the total value of petroleum product output during the reporting period reached 5.01 billion manats ($2.95 million), marking a 9.6% rise year-on-year.

In January-November, the country also produced:

58,700 tons of fuel oil, up 2.4 times from last year;

1.34 million tons of motor gasoline, an increase of 10.9%;

32,800 tons of lubricants, down 48.3%;

225,600 tons of petroleum bitumen, down 5.1%;

206,700 tons of liquefied gas, up 24.3%;

634,400 tons of kerosene, up 14.3%;

218,600 thousand tons of petroleum coke, up 25.8%.

The data reflect continued growth in key petroleum product categories across the country.