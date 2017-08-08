Putin’s image projected on Trump Hotel in New York - PHOTO

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The projection with an image of smiling President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the background of the Russian tricolor appeared on Monday on the facade of the Trump SoHo Hotel in Manhattan, Report informs citing the TASS.

It showed Putin standing in front of the Russian flag and giving a thumbs-up with the phrase "Happy to help, bro”.

The portal has not provided any information regarding the organizers of the display.

Business Insider notes that actors wearing military-like uniforms appeared to be standing at attention in front of the 46-floor skyscraper hotel. They wore red baseball caps. One of them was holding the Russian flag.