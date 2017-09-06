Putin: Russia not recognizes nuclear status of DPRK

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin, in talks with president of South Korea Moon Jae-in, said that Moscow does not recognize the nuclear status of the DPRK, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Of course, during the talks, considerable attention was paid to the state of affairs on the Korean peninsula. The discussion of the sharp aggravation of the situation started because of the new nuclear test of the DPRK continued during the telephone conversation on September 4. I confirmed to Moon Jae-in our principled position - we do not recognize the nuclear status of North Korea. Pyongyang's missile program violates the resolution of the UN Security Council, undermines the non-proliferation regime and poses a security threat in Northeast Asia, " Putin said after talks with the South Korean president at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The Russian president noted that Moscow supported the statement of the UN Security Council chairman on August 29, in which the last launches of ballistic missiles are decisively condemned. And at an emergency meeting of the Security Council on September 4, they also strongly condemned North Korea's testing of a nuclear explosive device, he recalled.