Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that it is not for him to judge whether American leader Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, Report informs.

"Well, you know, it's not for me to decide who receives the Nobel Prize. There have been cases where the committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace. And, in my opinion, these decisions have greatly damaged the prestige of this prize," Putin noted at a press conference in Tajikistan.

According to him, the prize has repeatedly been awarded to people who "have done absolutely nothing."

"Whatever, it's not for me to judge whether the current US president deserves the Nobel Prize. But he is truly doing a lot to resolve complex crises that have lasted for years, even decades," he said.

Putin also emphasized that Donald Trump is sincerely striving to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. "He's definitely working hard, working on issues of achieving peace and resolving complex international situations. A prime example is the situation in the Middle East," he added.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee awarded the prize to former Venezuelan parliament member Maria Corina Machado. US President Donald Trump was also nominated.