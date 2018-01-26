 Top
    Problems occurred with Instagram social network

    Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, UK, US and Brazil suffered interruptions

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Interruptions occurred with Instagram all over the world.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, the downdetector, which controls operation of popular internet resources, issued an official statement.

    Failure occurred at 22.13 Baku time.

    According to the downdetector, interruptions occurred in Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, UK, US and Brazil. In these countries, users were unable to access the social network and browse feeds.

