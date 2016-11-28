 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pro-Iranian armed group given status of official force of Iraqi army

    Prime Minister: All groups of Hashd al-Shabi bear and protect state symbols of Iraq

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Iraqi parliament accorded Pro-Iranian Hashd al-Shabi armed group the status of official part of the country's Armed Forces.

    Report informs citing Hürriyet, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said.

    He noted that all groups of Hashd al-Shabi bear and protect state symbols of Iraq.

    The legislation placed Hashd al-Shaabi forces under the command of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and gave them salaries and pensions.

    According to the information, 208 of 327 MPs voted for the draft.

    Notably, the armed group fights against the ISIS in Iraq. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi