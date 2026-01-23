Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in Vilnius

On January 25, the presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Karol Nawrocki, and Gitanas Nausėda, respectively - will meet in Vilnius to discuss conditions for peace in Ukraine, according to Polish presidential spokesperson Rafal Leszkiewicz, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

It was noted that Zelenskyy and Nawrocki, together with Lithuanian President Nausėda, will attend an event dedicated to the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising in Vilnius, where they will also discuss key political issues, including peace terms for Ukraine.

Leszkiewicz stated that the meeting of the presidents will take place during a service at Vilnius Archcathedral Basilica.

He added: "President Navrotski believes that peace terms should be prepared through negotiations involving US President Donald Trump, but the final conditions must be accepted by the Ukrainians."