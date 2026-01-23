Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in Vilnius

    Other countries
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 15:26
    Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in Vilnius

    On January 25, the presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Karol Nawrocki, and Gitanas Nausėda, respectively - will meet in Vilnius to discuss conditions for peace in Ukraine, according to Polish presidential spokesperson Rafal Leszkiewicz, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    It was noted that Zelenskyy and Nawrocki, together with Lithuanian President Nausėda, will attend an event dedicated to the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising in Vilnius, where they will also discuss key political issues, including peace terms for Ukraine.

    Leszkiewicz stated that the meeting of the presidents will take place during a service at Vilnius Archcathedral Basilica.

    He added: "President Navrotski believes that peace terms should be prepared through negotiations involving US President Donald Trump, but the final conditions must be accepted by the Ukrainians."

    Ukraine Poland Lithuania
    Ukrayna, Polşa və Litva prezidentləri Vilnüsdə danışıqlar aparacaqlar
    Зеленский, Навроцкий и Науседа проведут переговоры в Вильнюсе

    Latest News

    15:56

    European Union sends over 400 electricity generators to Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:48

    214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Incident
    15:40

    Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Crime clearance rate exceeded 90% in 2025

    Incident
    15:28

    Global cocoa bean prices fall by 6.6%

    Finance
    15:26

    Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in Vilnius

    Other countries
    15:13

    Azerbaijani parliament speaker notes good opportunities to expand ties with Spain

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    FM: Azerbaijan attaches importance to stability in Iran

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    S&P: Azerbaijan's banking sector recovery mechanism to be enhanced in 2026

    Finance
    15:02

    Georgia's spending on beverage, tobacco imports from Azerbaijan rises 42%

    Business
    All News Feed