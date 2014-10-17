President of Ukraine signs a bill on the special status of Donbass

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Poroshenko signed a bill "On the special procedure of local government control in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions", which defines temporary order of local self-government organization, the activities of the local authorities in some areas of Donbass. Report informs citing the press service of the Head of State.

According to the document, a special procedure of control will be introduced in the area of counter-terrorism operation for three years. In particular, people's military units will operate there, which will coordinate the activities of local authorities. The document also suggests to hold preshedule local elections in Eastern Ukraine.

Also, according to the law, the state guarantees the avoidance of criminal and administrative prosecution and punishment of participants of the events in these areas.