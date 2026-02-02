Portugal pledges €2.5B for deadly storm recovery as rains persist

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro on Sunday pledged €2.5 billion to support recovery efforts after Storm Kristin swept across Portugal last week, killing five people and causing widespread damage, Report informs via Euractiv.

He also extended a state of calamity – one level below a state of emergency – in the hardest-hit areas until 8 February as the country braces for more heavy rainfall.

The measure, first imposed on Thursday, gives authorities the power to enforce safety measures and coordinate emergency responses. It was due to expire on Sunday.

"Some areas will face more serious situations, which may even require evacuation," Montenegro said at a news conference following an emergency cabinet meeting, warning that "the ground is saturated".

The national weather agency IPMA has placed all of mainland Portugal on alert until Monday for heavy rain and winds of up to 100 km/h, with rainy conditions expected throughout the week.

Storm Kristin's hurricane-force winds struck central and northern Portugal overnight on Tuesday, causing flooding, landslides, and damage to buildings and infrastructure.

As part of the aid package, Montenegro announced a 90-day moratorium on mortgages and other loans for residents in affected areas and earmarked €400 million for urgent road and railway repairs.