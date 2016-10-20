Poll: Hillary Clinton wins final debates

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton won the final presidential debate, topping Donald Trump by a 13-point margin poll of debate watchers, giving Clinton a clean sweep across all three of this year's presidential debates.

Report informs citing CNN, poll after discussion with Opinion Research Corporation states.

Thus, overall, 52% who watched matchup thought Clinton did the best job, to the 39% that thought Trump did.

Final debates were held in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Notably, the US presidential elections will be held on November 8.