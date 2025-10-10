Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Polish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

    Other countries
    10 October, 2025
    • 13:10
    Polish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

    Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has visited Ukraine.

    Report informs, citing the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

    Kozytskyi stated that the minister came to Lviv on a working visit.

    Together with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Myshchenko, he visited the site of the Russian strike on civilians in Lapaivka, Lviv Oblast. They honored the memory of the killed civilians.

    The Head of Lviv Regional State Administration thanked Poland for its support and solidarity in the most difficult times.

    Russian attacks on the night of October 5 killed a family of four people, including a 15-year-old girl in the village of Lapaivka.

    Polşa XİN başçısı Ukraynaya səfər edib
    Глава МИД Польши прибыл в Украину

