Polish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has visited Ukraine.

Report informs, citing the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Kozytskyi stated that the minister came to Lviv on a working visit.

Together with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Myshchenko, he visited the site of the Russian strike on civilians in Lapaivka, Lviv Oblast. They honored the memory of the killed civilians.

The Head of Lviv Regional State Administration thanked Poland for its support and solidarity in the most difficult times.

Russian attacks on the night of October 5 killed a family of four people, including a 15-year-old girl in the village of Lapaivka.