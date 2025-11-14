Police operation under way at Paris's Gare Montparnasse, station evacuated
- 14 November, 2025
- 18:31
Paris police have launched a security operation at the Montparnasse train station in the centre of Paris and ordered its evacuation, a witness for Reuters said.
According to Report, at this stage, the authorities have not publicly disclosed the reason for the operation or the evacuation.
