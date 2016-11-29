Police general: 6 survived, 75 killed in Columbian plane crash

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Six people survived, 75 killed as a result of the plane crash in Colombia.

Report informs referring to 360 Radio Colombia, police general Jose Asevedo Ossa said.

The plane carrying players of Brazilian club 'Chapecoense' crashed in Colombia. The accident occurred in the Antioquia province of La Unión.

The players were sent to the Colombian city of Medellin to participate in the first final match of the South American Cup.

Total on board were 72 passengers and 9 crew members.