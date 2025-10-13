Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    PM Lecornu forms France's new government

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 08:05
    PM Lecornu forms France's new government

    French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has formed the country's new government, the BFMTV television channel noted, citing the Elysee Palace, Report informs.

    Jean-Noel Barrot remaining as foreign minister will continue as foreign minister.

    Former labor minister Catherine Vautrin has been appointed minister of the armed forces.

    The interior ministry will be headed by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

    Roland Lescure and Gerald Darmanin will continue as finance and justice ministers, respectively.

    France Sébastien Lecornu new government
    Fransanın Baş naziri yeni hökuməti formalaşdırıb
    Премьер-министр Франции Себастьен Лекорню сформировал новое правительство Франции

    Latest News

    08:34

    President of Azerbaijan: International Association of Judges also serves as space for international dialogue, cooperation

    Foreign policy
    08:29

    President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt, embrace innovative approaches

    Domestic policy
    08:17

    Azerbaijani President: 'Establishment of rule-of-law state remains strategic priority of our national policy'

    Domestic policy
    08:11
    Photo

    67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku

    Domestic policy
    08:05

    PM Lecornu forms France's new government

    Other countries
    17:59
    Photo

    Inam Karimov: Azerbaijan building its judicial system based on justice and rule of law

    Domestic policy
    17:49

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges

    Domestic policy
    17:28
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Egypt - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 48

    Other countries
    All News Feed