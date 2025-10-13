PM Lecornu forms France's new government

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has formed the country's new government, the BFMTV television channel noted, citing the Elysee Palace, Report informs.

Jean-Noel Barrot will continue as foreign minister.

Former labor minister Catherine Vautrin has been appointed minister of the armed forces.

The interior ministry will be headed by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

Roland Lescure and Gerald Darmanin will continue as finance and justice ministers, respectively.